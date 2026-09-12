Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced a new education policy for Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Gen Beta. He said the policy is crucial for the state's 'Rising 2047' goals and to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy, stressing the future lies in classrooms.

Education Policy for Future Generations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state's education policy should cater to Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, saying the education system must be useful for all generations. Speaking in the Assembly, Reddy asserted that the state's new education policy has been framed keeping in mind not just the current generation but also Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, stressing that education will be crucial for Telangana to achieve its “Rising 2047” goals and a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034.

Defining Gen Z, Alpha, and Beta

Speaking about the generations, Reddy said Gen Z refers to those born between 1997 and 2012, while Gen Alpha comprises those born between 2013 and 2024. He said children born from 2025 to 2039 are considered Gen Beta. “Today, a lot of discussions are taking place about "Gen Z." When we say Gen Z, we are referring to those born between 1997 and 2012. Today, discussions are happening about them, meaning those who are more than 14 years old and under 29 years old are Gen Z,” he said.

He pointed out that two Gen Z members, Yashaswini Reddy and Mynampally Rohit, are members of the Telangana Assembly. “In our assembly, we have such members, Yashaswini Reddy and Mynampally Rohit. Both of them were given tickets as Gen Z, and both of these Gen Z members are members of our house,” he added.

Reddy said that while discussions around Gen Z may have concluded, he was also thinking about Gen Alpha and Gen Beta. “While discussions regarding Gen Z might have concluded, I didn't stop there. I am thinking about "Gen Alpha," those born between 2013 and 2024. I am thinking about them as well. But it doesn't stop there; now "Gen Beta" has also emerged. Children born from 2025 to 2039 are Gen Beta,” he said.

Linking Education to Telangana's Long-Term Goals

The Chief Minister said the education system should be useful for all three generations and linked the policy to Telangana's long-term goals. “I believe that this educational system should be useful for all generations, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Gen Beta. If we want Telangana to reach its goals for a ‘Rising 2047,’ and if we want to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2034, we need to accommodate all of them, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Gen Beta,” Reddy said.

“That is why we have brought in this educational policy today, and today I am thinking about all of them,” he added.

CM's Personal Commitment to Education

Reddy said political leaders should recognise the importance of classrooms in shaping the country's future. “As a political leader, I firmly believe that the future of this country lies in the classrooms. I completely believe that education is the only thing that can change our destinies,” he said.

He said the education department was being kept with him while considering the needs of Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta. “Keeping this education department with me, and thinking about all of them, whether it is Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or Gen Beta, I have brought in the policy to bring the changes,” Reddy further added. (ANI)