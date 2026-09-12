Keralam has intensified its anti-drug crackdown under 'Operation Thunder', registering nearly 40,000 cases and jailing 10,000 people. A second phase, 'Operation Toofan', will focus on a statewide door-to-door awareness campaign.

Keralam State Minister M Liju on Friday stated that the government has intensified its enforcement measures against illicit narcotics under the state-wide crackdown titled 'Operation Thunder', leading to the registration of nearly 40,000 cases and the detention of thousands involved in drug peddling. Addressing reporters on the progress of the anti-drug drive, the Minister highlighted the scale of enforcement across the state and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance against substance abuse.

"Till date, after the government took power, we have registered nearly 40,000 cases. Among these 40,000 cases, 6,000 cases are under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, while others fall under COTPA and Abkari laws," Minister M Liju said.

Emphasising that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to act decisively against interstate and local peddling networks, he maintained that the special drive will proceed without compromise. "We are pursuing and continuing 'Operation Thunder' in a full-fledged manner. We have captured a lot of narcotic substances from the culprits and jailed nearly 10,000 people. This is part of the Kerala government's mission to stop drug activities here in Kerala. We are adamant on this affair," the Minister asserted.

'Operation Toofan': Second Phase to Focus on Awareness

Earlier on September 5, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala praised the success of ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ and declared that the state is prepared to commence the second phase of its intensive anti-drug campaign. Chennithala highlighted the widespread public support for the initiative and stated that the next phase will focus on grassroots awareness and community engagement. He announced plans to launch a major outreach programme later this month involving all tiers of local government to promote a drug-free state.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode, the Home Minister said, “Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt in Kerala is a big success. The general public is in favour of this Narco Hunt. We want to go to the second stage now. With the help of all panchayats and local bodies, we are going to go to the people door to door and make them aware of the dangerous proposition of drug consumption.”

He further stated, “From September 28 onwards, we will have a statewide awareness campaign by the three-tier local bodies in the state of Kerala.”