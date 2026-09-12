Jaykumar Vaidya, who grew up in an 8×10-foot room in Mumbai’s Kurla slum, overcame poverty to pursue education, win robotics awards and research at TIFR. His journey eventually took him to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

There was a time when Jaykumar Vaidya’s biggest challenge was simply getting his school results. His family could not afford the fees, and his results were reportedly withheld because of the unpaid amount. Today, the same student is working at NASA. Vaidya grew up in an 8×10-foot room in Mumbai’s Kurla slum with his mother, who took up odd jobs to support the family. Money was often tight, but financial difficulties did not stop him from pursuing his education.

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As a young man, Vaidya took up different jobs to support himself. He repaired televisions for around ₹4,000 a month and also taught students to help pay for his studies. At the same time, he continued building his academic career and developed a strong interest in technology and robotics. His efforts eventually earned him three national and four state-level robotics awards. He later joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as a researcher, opening the way to opportunities beyond India.

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His academic and research journey eventually took him to the University of Virginia and later to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Today, Vaidya works on scientific instruments that help researchers study Mars, the Moon and Earth’s upper atmosphere. His journey from a small room in Mumbai to a NASA research facility is a striking reminder of how far perseverance and education can take someone.