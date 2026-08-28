A delegation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Ministers met and interacted with Tamil Nadu residents in Delhi after their return from flood-hit Nepal, assuring them of necessary support and coordinating relief efforts with the MEA.

A delegation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Ministers led by Aadhav Arjuna on Friday met and interacted with Tamil Nadu residents after their return to Delhi from flood-hit Nepal and has since enquired about their well-being, assuring them of necessary support.

The ministers, including Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan and other members of the state delegation, met the returning Tamils and took stock of their experiences during the crisis. The stranded residents were brought back to India following the devastating flash floods and mudslides in Nepal.

Delegation Reviews Relief Efforts in Delhi

The interaction came as the Tamil Nadu government continued coordinating with the Centre to assist residents affected by the natural disaster in Nepal. Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Aadhav Arjuna met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and visited the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Situation Room in New Delhi to review ongoing relief and assistance efforts for Indian nationals, particularly travellers from Tamil Nadu.

The delegation included Rajmohan, Agriculture Minister Vinoth and Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Thennarasu, besides Tamil Nadu Government's Delhi Special Representative Venkatnarayana, Chief Resident Commissioner Jaya and NRT Commissioner Sathish.

The MEA said that Misri briefed the delegation on the ongoing efforts by the ministry and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to assist Indian nationals affected by the floods and mudslides. "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met today with a delegation of senior Ministers from Tamil Nadu led by Thiru Aadhav Arjuna and briefed them on @MEAIndia and @IndiainNepal's ongoing relief and assistance efforts for Indian nationals, including travellers from Tamil Nadu, affected by the flash floods and mudslides in Nepal," the MEA said in a post on X.

Rescue and Disaster Impact

The ministers also visited the Situation Room, which is operating 24/7 to assist affected Indian nationals and their families. According to the MEA, 21 Tamil Nadu residents rescued from flood-affected areas had reached Kathmandu, where Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava enquired about their well-being ahead of their return to India.

The flash floods struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, causing widespread devastation across affected areas. Nepal Police said the disaster's death toll had risen to 469, while 1,545 people had been injured and rescued.

The Indian government has been coordinating evacuation and humanitarian assistance efforts, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring Nepal of India's support. (ANI)