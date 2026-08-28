PM Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah, expressing condolences and assuring full assistance amid devastating flash floods that have left hundreds dead and missing. India is actively involved in rescue and relief operations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and expressed his condolences and reviewed the situation in Nepal amid flash floods. Expressing deep anguish over the severe natural disaster, he emphasised that the Indian government is extending full assistance to local authorities, particularly focusing on rescue operations and locating missing individuals.

"The situation in Nepal is very tragic. There have been many casualties, and many lives have been lost. A massive natural disaster has struck, causing deep sorrow and shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Prime Minister of Nepal. Full assistance is being provided," Hussain said.

Scale of the Disaster

According to the latest update attributed to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 538 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing following the disaster. At least 73 people have been injured, while thousands of security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

The flood sent a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, causing widespread destruction and leaving large numbers of people stranded or unaccounted for.

Coordinated Rescue and Relief Efforts

Meanwhile, the Indian and Nepalese authorities continue to coordinate rescue, relief and evacuation efforts as teams work to establish contact with those still missing and assist people stranded in affected areas.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he discussed the relief and rescue operations in Nepal with the Indian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the embassies had provided an update on the status and well-being of Indian nationals, while the concerned divisions of India's Ministry of External Affairs briefed him on further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. "We give highest priority to this issue," Jaishankar said in his post. (ANI)