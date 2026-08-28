Former Minister and BRS leader Harish Rao celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Hyderabad. Women public representatives and supporters tied Rakhis on his wrist, to whom he promised, "If you call me your brother, I will stand by you."

Former Minister and BRS Legislature Party Deputy Floor Leader Thanneeru Harish Rao celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence in Hyderabad, where women public representatives, well-wishers and supporters tied Rakhis on his wrist and extended their greetings on the occasion.

Harish Rao's Raksha Bandhan Message

"If you call me your brother, I will stand by you," Harish Rao received heartfelt Rakhi wishes from women public representatives, well-wishers and supporters on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Several women tied Rakhis on his wrist and conveyed their warm wishes.

Harish Rao interacted with them affectionately and expressed his gratitude to everyone who came forward to celebrate the special bond of Raksha Bandhan with him.

On the occasion, Harish Rao said that Raksha Bandhan beautifully represents the love, affection and unbreakable bond shared between brothers and sisters. He expressed his happiness and gratitude for the affection showered upon him by public representatives, well-wishers and supporters. Rao wished that the people of Telangana be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity and brotherhood, and extended his heartfelt Raksha Bandhan greetings to everyone across the state.

BRS Leader's Post on X

"On the occasion of Rakhi Pournami, heartfelt thanks to all the sisters who tied rakhis with love and affection. The Rakhi festival is a symbol of the bond between brothers and sisters; everyone should celebrate such festivals with love and affection. Rakhi festival wishes to all the people of the state," the BRS leader posted on X.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)