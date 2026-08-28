AAP MP Sanjay Singh provided bicycles to flood-hit students and computers to schools in Sivasagar, Assam. The distribution was carried out by AAP officials. Separately, the Kamakhya Temple committee also provided a relief package to 500 families.

AAP Extends Support to Flood-Affected Students

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has extended support to flood-affected students in Sivasagar district of Assam by providing bicycles to help them commute to school, along with computers for educational institutions.

Singh had visited several flood-affected areas of Sivasagar on August 18 to take stock of the situation and interact with affected residents. During the visit, flood-hit students appealed to him for bicycles, saying they were facing difficulties travelling to and from their schools.

Responding to the students' request, bicycles were distributed among flood-affected students and computers were provided to schools in several areas of Sivasagar on Tuesday. The distribution programme was held in Shimluguri, Lakwa, Nimaijan and Serekapar, where students received bicycles and schools were provided with computers to support their educational activities.

AAP Assam state in-charge Rajesh Sharma distributed the bicycles and computers on behalf of MP Sanjay Singh. Several AAP leaders and party workers were also present during the distribution programmes. The initiative comes as flood-affected families in Sivasagar continue to face difficulties in rebuilding their lives, with the education of children among the key concerns in the aftermath of the floods.

Kamakhya Temple Committee Provides Relief Package

Earlier today, residents around the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, along with local youth and the Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee, provided a comprehensive relief package to flood-affected families in Assam's Sivasagar district. The Sivasagar-based NGO Meta Research Foundation supported the initiative on the ground by helping identify families in need of assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Kamakhya Temple Management Committee official Prabir Sarma said, "This initiative is entirely driven by the hearts and hands of the people of Nilachal Hill. Every single piece of relief material was contributed by our local youth, devotees, and residents to stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Sivasagar during their hour of tragedy."

The joint efforts helped identify beneficiaries across the Demow, Nazira, and Sivasagar assembly constituencies. Relief materials were provided to 500 flood-affected families, with assistance focused on essential needs, sanitation, household rehabilitation, and support for livestock. The relief package included 4,000 kg of cattle feed to support affected livestock, along with water purifiers, phenyl, bleaching powder, handwash, new clothes for men and women, slippers, gas stoves, pressure cookers, plastic mugs, and stainless steel utensils including plates, tumblers, spoons, frying pans, and bowls. (ANI)