UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya highlighted Raksha Bandhan's significance, calling the bond of siblings an invaluable asset. Celebrations were also held by PM Modi, President Murmu, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, marking the festival's spirit.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday emphasised the deep cultural and emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan, describing the bond between brothers and sisters as an invaluable asset built on selfless love, intimacy, and unwavering trust. Extending heartfelt greetings on the occasion on X, Maurya prayed for deepening love and family values. He also noted that the sacred thread of the rakhi embodies the lifelong resolve of siblings to protect and stand by each other through all walks of life.

"The affection of sisters and their blessings are the invaluable asset of every brother's life. The strong thread of selfless love and unwavering trust keeps this sacred bond between brother and sister tied together for a lifetime. This thread of trust, intimacy, and the resolve to protect each other lifelong is embodied in the rakhi tied on the wrist. May this grand festival of Raksha Bandhan deepen the love and family values in all your lives; that is my heartfelt wish," he said.

"Heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan to all the people of the country and the state!" he added.

Leaders Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Across India

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Snehbandhan programme in Lucknow to mark Raksha Bandhan, interacting with schoolgirls who conveyed their greetings to him and shared their happiness at getting an opportunity to participate in the celebrations.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg with visuals from the celebration showing him sharing high-fives and smiles with children. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "High fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM."

President Droupadi Murmu also celebrated the festival with children and students of various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre In a post on X, the President's office said, "President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre."

Across the country, Raksha Bandhan was marked through family gatherings, community programmes and public events, with celebrations focusing on affection, social harmony and the traditional spirit of the festival.