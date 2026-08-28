Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge mourned the death of Bengaluru CEN Police Inspector KB Ravi, who died in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh while travelling to the state for a case investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday expressed grief over the death of Bengaluru City Division's CEN Police Inspector KB Ravi, who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh while travelling to the state for a case investigation.

Shivakumar mourned the death of the police inspector and expressed solidarity with his family and colleagues in the police department. "I am shocked to learn of the tragic demise of Bengaluru City Division's CEN Police Inspector Ravi K.B. in a bus accident that occurred while he was traveling to Madhya Pradesh for a case investigation. I share the grief of his family and the police department in losing this dedicated officer. I pray that the departed soul attains eternal peace and that God grants strength to his family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

Kharge also condoled Ravi's death, describing him as a dedicated and selfless officer. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Inspector Shri Ravi K.B. from the Crime Branch of the Agneya Division Police Station in Bengaluru, who lost his life in a bus accident that occurred while he was traveling to Madhya Pradesh for investigation purposes. The loss of a dedicated and selfless officer is an irreplaceable blow to the police department. I pray that his family and friends find the strength to bear this immense grief," Kharge said in a post on X.

Bengaluru Inspector's Accident Details

According to police sources, Ravi was deputed to the Southeast CEN police station in Bengaluru and had travelled to Madhya Pradesh along with colleagues to pursue a lead in a cybercrime case. The team was travelling by bus towards Bhopal when the vehicle met with an accident in Rajgarh district on Friday morning. The bus reportedly hit the railing of a bridge near the Bhopal Bypass. Ravi was thrown out of the bus due to the impact and succumbed to his injuries. His colleagues sustained injuries in the accident.

A team of Bengaluru City Police inspectors has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to complete the necessary formalities.

Separate Bus-Truck Collision in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in a separate road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district, a Volvo sleeper bus travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi collided with a truck parked along the highway near Gudliya.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit said the bus driver died on the spot, while around 30 passengers were injured and admitted to hospital for treatment. "About 30 injured passengers have been brought here to the hospital, and they are currently undergoing treatment," Dixit said.

The injured were shifted to Dausa District Hospital after ambulances reached the accident site. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including why the truck was parked on the highway.

(ANI)