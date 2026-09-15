Large crowds of devotees gathered at Pune's Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal for Ganesh Utsav. The 10-day festivities will feature traditional rituals, folk performances, and social initiatives, with security in place for the massive turnout.

Devotees turned up in large numbers at the famous Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal in Pune on Monday to offer prayers, as the festive zeal of Ganesh Utsav continued to draw crowds from across the city and beyond. Long queues of devotees were seen waiting patiently for hours to catch a glimpse of the idol and seek blessings, with many carrying flowers, garlands and offerings as part of the rituals. The atmosphere around the mandal remained charged with devotional chants, drum beats and festive enthusiasm through the day.

Traditional Celebrations and Rituals

Sharing details of the day's programme, a mandal trustee said the celebrations would follow the same traditional format as every year. "The plan is very simple. Just like every year, the traditional ritual procession starts at 12:30 PM. Padma Vibhushan Hariprasad Chaurasia, the famous flautist, will perform the Pranpati Sthapana. Over the next 10 days, we'll have all our usual religious activities. Apart from that, the trust is also organising health camps and a few social initiatives," the trustee said.

Asked about the emphasis on preserving traditional elements of the celebration and the procession, the trustee said the mandal had ensured that all customary practices, including folk performances, remained intact this year as well. "No, if you see, there are about seven to eight dhol-tasha groups, then there's Mardani Khel and Shankhvada. So whatever is there is in the traditional style," he said.

Crowd Management for Massive Turnout

The Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, one of the most revered and popular Ganesh mandals in Maharashtra, continues to attract lakhs of devotees every year during the Ganesh Utsav celebrations, with people travelling from different parts of the state and country to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Elaborate security and crowd management arrangements have reportedly been put in place around the mandal to ensure smooth movement of devotees, given the massive turnout witnessed during the festival period. Volunteers and civic authorities have also been assisting in managing the queues and ensuring adequate facilities for those waiting to offer prayers. (ANI)