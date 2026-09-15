The father of Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia demanded stricter charges, including attempt to murder, alleging the accused showed no remorse and acted out of "male ego." The family wants the accused, Amarjeet Baisla, arrested immediately.

Family Demands Stricter Charges

The father of Sia, the victim of the Gurugram hit-and-run incident, on Tuesday said it was “fortunate” that his daughter survived with no severe injuries, alleging that the accused showed no remorse and that the case required stricter charges. He said that he has sought the addition of charges including hit-and-run, attempt to murder and harassment in the FIR registered in connection with the case. He further alleged that the incident reflected “male ego” and claimed that the accused’s statements showed a lack of awareness about the situation.

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s father said, “We submitted a written complaint in Gurugram yesterday; an FIR had already been registered there, likely under media pressure. However, the sections invoked weren't adequate, so we submitted an application requesting the inclusion of charges for hit-and-run, attempted murder, and harassment. The SHO is arriving shortly to record my daughter's statement, as she isn't in a condition to go there herself. I requested that the statement be recorded here first…”

Recalling when he came to know about the incident, Sia’s father said that his daughter had not informed him immediately and he found out about the accident later. “My daughter was a bit nervous; she hadn't told me, and I wasn't aware the accident had happened. I only found out at 3:00 PM yesterday... The person who hit her shows absolutely no guilt; he believes it wasn't his fault... It is fortunate that my daughter didn't sustain severe injuries; he fully intended to kill her. I insisted that a charge of attempted murder should be filed against him,” he said.

“It is clearly a matter of male ego; he claims in his reel that he couldn't tell whether the driver was a man or a woman. Either the man was so intoxicated that he couldn't distinguish between a male and a female driver... My daughter observed that the entire group was heavily intoxicated,” he further said.

Victim's Brother Demands Immediate Arrest

Further, the brother of the victim also demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. He also rejected the explanation given by the accused’s lawyer in the incident and demanded an early arrest, alleging that the incident was driven by “ego” and required strict action.

"We spoke to the SHO of Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram. He will come this afternoon to record Sia’s detailed verbal statement. Yesterday, we submitted our written statement and received a signed acknowledgement. Today, we expect the case to be registered under several charges, including hit-and-run, attempted murder, harassment, and other applicable sections. We do not accept the explanation being given by their lawyer, who is claiming that the girl did this just to gain followers and attract attention,” he said.

“All we want is for an arrest warrant to be issued against them as soon as possible and for the accused to be arrested. It has been about 7-8 months since Sia started riding a bike. I think this whole thing is purely about ego. If someone is driving and sees a woman riding a bike, why is that such a big deal these days?... I think this is completely wrong, and appropriate action should be taken as soon as possible,” he further said.

Accused's Neighbour Reacts

Meanwhile, a neighbour of the accused, Amarjeet Baisla, said that he came to know about the incident through social media. “We found out about this from social media... He hardly ever stays in the village and is always busy with his gym and wrestling,” Baisla said.

Background of the Incident

The incident took place on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday morning when Sia was riding with fellow bikers. She was injured after Baisla, who was driving a four-wheeler, allegedly rammed into her bike in an incident being treated by police as a suspected hit-and-run case.

The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. (ANI)