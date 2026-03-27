Excise Duty CUT on Fuel to Avoid Shortage, Says Nirmala Sitharaman | Petrol-Diesel Price | India NewsSpeaking in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from rising costs. Acting on Narendra Modi’s direction, the move ensures steady crude supply, while export duty on ATF was raised to maintain domestic availability.0:00 - Excise Duty Cut On Fuel0:11 - Sitharaman Speaks Up1:40 - 'Move Ensures Steady Crude Supply'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source