Suvendu Adhikari CM Oath Ceremony | BJP Sends Invite to Mamata Banerjee

In a major political development in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari.The move has sparked political discussions across the state, given the intense rivalry between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal politics.The upcoming oath-taking ceremony is expected to draw major political attention as reactions continue to pour in.0:00 - Suvendu Adhikari CM Oath Ceremony1:08 - Amit Shah Address Press Conference2:30 - HM Shah Congratulates Suvendu Adhikari

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