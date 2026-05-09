Vijay’s TVK in Fresh Political Face-Off With Dhinakaran Over ‘Support Letter’ Claim

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after TVK claimed that AMMK leader Kamaraj had written a letter in support of the party. However, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran dismissed the claims and alleged that the letter was forged, triggering a heated political debate in the state.In this video, we break down the entire TVK-AMMK controversy, the reactions from both sides, and what this could mean for Tamil Nadu politics ahead of future elections.0:00 - Vijay’s TVK in Fresh Political Face-Off0:45 - Political Face-Off With Dhinakaran3:00 - TTV Dhinakaran Dismissed the ClaimsWatch the full report for all the latest updates from Tamil Nadu politics.

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