Karnataka Minister HC Balakrishna clarified that CM Siddaramaiah has not announced his political retirement but may quit electoral politics. He added Siddaramaiah will remain active in the party and is only disappointed with money in elections.

Karnataka Minister HC Balakrishna on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not announced his political retirement, but may possibly step away from electoral politics while continuing to remain active in politics. Speaking to reporters, Balakrishna said Siddaramaiah had travelled to Delhi to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting after being given a position in the party's apex body.

"He has been given a position in the Congress Working Committee and had travelled to Delhi only to attend a meeting related to it. Discussions were held on strengthening the party, and Siddaramaiah has not announced his political retirement. He has only expressed disappointment over the current election and political system, particularly the flow of money in elections. He may possibly step away from electoral politics, but will continue to remain active in politics. Siddaramaiah has said that he will always remain with the party," he said. Balakrishna also hit out at alleged raids targeting people with money. "They will conduct raids on whoever has money. We don't have money, so they won't raid our house," he added.

No dissatisfaction over Delhi visit: Dy CM Parameshwara

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara clarified that there was no dissatisfaction behind former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi. Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah had always maintained that he would abide by the decision of the party High Command. Accordingly, he resigned as Chief Minister. “If he had been unhappy, he would not have resigned from the post of Chief Minister,” he said. “That chapter is over. There is no point in discussing the same issue repeatedly. Siddaramaiah is currently a member of the Congress Working Committee, so his visit to Delhi is a natural part of his political responsibilities. No other meaning should be attached to it,” he said.

He said the Government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has completed 100 days in office. “We have several challenges ahead of us. We will face them without losing confidence and continue to provide good governance,” he said.

Apex Bank President chosen unanimously

Parameshwara said the party had decided that the Apex Bank President should be elected unanimously and that an election should be avoided. “Accordingly, MLC S Ravi was chosen at the final stage. KN Rajanna was also present at the decisive meeting, and the selection was made with his consent. Therefore, there is no question of any dissatisfaction over the matter,” he said.

Responding to a question on reports that the Apex Bank President’s post had been decided under a 2.5-year–2.5-year power-sharing arrangement, and whether KN Rajanna could lose the opportunity if Congress was not in power later, Parameshwara said the Apex Bank is an independent and non-partisan institution. “The directors on its Board will take the appropriate decision in future,” he said. (ANI)