BJP leaders hailed the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, highlighting its focus on peace in West Asia, the Global South agenda, and its concerns over unilateral tariffs. The summit was lauded by the leaders as a major achievement for India under PM Modi.

Ray on Peace, Tariffs and Global South

BJP leaders hail BRICS New Delhi Declaration, highlight peace and Global South agendaBJP leaders hail BRICS New Delhi Declaration, highlight peace and Global South agendaBJP leaders hail BRICS New Delhi Declaration, highlight peace and Global South agenda. Speaking on the declaration, BJP MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the outcome was particularly important in view of the global developments confronting the international community. “This is very significant in view of the global developments that the entire world is confronted with,” Ray said.

He said the BRICS Summit had opened a way for efforts to restore peace in West Asia, particularly pointing to the participation of the United Arab Emirates and Iran, both BRICS members, in efforts to address the issue. Ray said the two countries had joined hands to try to resolve the problem at their own levels, which he described as an important aspect of the summit and its declaration. “This BRICS Summit has paved the way for removing the obstacles in bringing back peace in West Asia,” he said.

Ray also highlighted the declaration’s concerns over unilateral tariffs and its condemnation of unilateral aggression. He noted that the declaration did not name specific countries while conveying its concerns. “This declaration raises concerns over unilateral tariffs and condemns unilateral aggression without naming specific nations,” Ray said.

He said the issue of tariffs had become particularly significant in recent times, with some powerful nations allegedly attempting to impose tariff agreements on developing countries. According to Ray, the BRICS declaration conveyed concern over such developments and sent a strong message without directly naming any country. “So the tariff matter that has cropped up in recent times, particularly by some powerful nations that are trying to thrust tariff agreements upon developing countries—the concern has been expressed by BRICS in New Delhi today,” he said.

Ray also underlined the focus on the Global South, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed 10-point reform roadmap aimed at giving developing countries a stronger voice in international rulemaking.

'A Major Achievement for India'

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat described the BRICS Summit as a major achievement for India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the event. “The BRICS Summit is a major achievement for India as Prime Minister Modi is presiding over it,” Rawat said. He also praised Modi’s efforts to advance the country, saying the Prime Minister was working continuously towards India’s progress. “Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly, day and night, to propel India forward,” Rawat said.

PM Modi on the Declaration

The remarks from the two BJP leaders came in response to the BRICS New Delhi Declaration. BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said the declaration focuses on innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties, with the aim of making cooperation “more practical, development-oriented and responsive to the aspirations of the BRICS nations”. “I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption,” the Prime Minister said.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's chairship centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. (ANI)