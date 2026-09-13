Three people were killed after a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram. In a separate incident, eight people, including three children, died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

Three people were killed in a horrific road accident after a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw near Burja in Vizianagaram district, police said.

DSP Bobbili R Govind Rao said that the accident occurred on the route from Manapuram. The collision resulted in the deaths of three people, while further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. The authorities are also likely to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the lorry colliding with the auto-rickshaw. Further details about the incident are awaited.

8 Killed in Separate Maharashtra Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Maharashtra, eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a truck and a pickup van in Bhandara district in the early hours of Friday. The collision took place near Bhau Dhaba at Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway.

The impact was severe, leaving eight dead. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sakoli Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Residents and police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and carried out rescue operations. Bhandara Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan confirmed the incident. (ANI)