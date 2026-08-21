A video shared on social media by Hookpopindia shows a woman claiming to have found tiny worm-like particles in Maggi noodles while cooking. The clip has sparked widespread concern and debates about food safety and product quality, though no official verification of the claim was available.

Food safety has become a raging concern in India currently. Thanks to officer Tukaram Mundhe, who is leaving no stone unturned in uncovering adulterated facets of the food market. In light of the same, a new viral video has come to light. Yes, you read that right.

A woman’s video claiming tiny worm-like particles in her Maggi noodles went viral. This clip, shared by Hookpopindia, showed her alleging unusual organisms in the popular instant snack. It ignited new food safety worries.“Don’t eat it!” That was her urgent warning. The widely circulated footage showed the woman displaying boiling noodles, insisting strange particles emerged as they cooked. Her plea resonated. It sparked intense online discussions.

Viral Video Details

The debate - were her claims real? Many users voiced alarm. They echoed the woman’s fears. They demanded immediate action. These individuals called for a transparent investigation into the product’s quality, its packaging, and Nestlé’s manufacturing. Consumer safety, they said, was paramount. Such widespread allegations, they argued, needed official intervention. Confirm or refute the contaminants—that was the demand.

Take a look at the video

Sharing the video, the viral page caption's read, "A video circulating on social media has sparked concern after a woman claimed she discovered tiny worm-like particles while preparing a packet of Maggi noodles. In the viral clip, the woman can be seen showing the boiling noodles and alleging that unusual organisms appeared during cooking. She repeatedly warns viewers, saying, "Don't eat it," while expressing shock over what she claims to have found. The video has quickly gained attention online, with users debating the authenticity of the claim and sharing mixed reactions. While some called for a proper investigation into the product, others urged caution and said the footage alone does not confirm contamination. The incident has reignited discussions about food safety, packaging, and quality checks, though no official verification of the woman's claim was available at the time the video went viral."

How Netizen's Reacted

However this viral video saw mixed reactions from the online users. One comment read, “What if aunty has bought an old packet expired wala.” Another wrote, “Actually yes, since they are stocked without any air in, works are gonna born from them. And indeed, boiling them in 100 deg cel will make them die n adding our stomach acid no no need fear, what you need to be afraid of is not worm it's maggiiiiiii, it takes time to digest and effect our body immunity.”

One more comment said, “Nonveg vali maggie.” While someone wrote, “hy is Maggi the only one being singled out? Is *anything* produced in this country actually fit for human consumption? There is neither hygiene nor any system in place for food safety. Milk, vegetables, rice, flour—everything is adulterated; even the drinking water isn't safe. Yet, out of sheer necessity, what else can people do? Government officials and national institutions are incompetent, corrupt, and lazy, while the justice system has become a joke. What can actually be done?”