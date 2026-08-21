Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in with Sahil Lochav, an alleged pellet gun victim, outside Parliament Street Police Station. He demanded the registration of an FIR after police allegedly failed to acknowledge multiple complaints.

Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-in, Demands FIR

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a sit-in outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with the alleged victim of the reported use of pellet guns on the July 20 protests-Sahil Lochav. The Lok Sabha LoP has demanded the registration of a case over the alleged use of pellet guns.

According to Congress sources, Lochav had approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint. However, police allegedly did not provide an I/O number or acknowledgement.

The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, sources said. Sources said Rahul Gandhi accompanied Lochav to the DCP office on Friday to press for action and seek registration of the case.

They said the DCP was again not providing the case officer's details or the I/O number. According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR.

Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint.

According to sources, Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central. He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he met police officials.

Gandhi Blames Amit Shah for 'Brutality'

On July 29, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a news conference and said that protesting students were fired at with pellet guns and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for "brutality" against the protesters.

"The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?" he asked.

"My issue is that where our students, people who are open-minded, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns... I have seen the medical certificate, AIIMS medical certificate... You can see a police officer slapping a minor... The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue," he added.

The issue of alleged use pellet guns and the Delhi Police action on the July 20 protests had paralysed the Monsoon session of Parliament and with Rahul Gandhi appearing relentless the controversy is far from over.

(ANI)