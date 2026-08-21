Reactions pour in after the death of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar. A victim's family member expressed anguish, while the DSGMC recalled the legal battle that led to his conviction. Kumar, 84, was serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail.

Reactions to Sajjan Kumar's Death

Reactions poured in on Friday following the death of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, with a riot-affected family member expressing anguish and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee recalling its legal battle that led to his conviction.

Ganga Kaur, a member of a 1984 riot-affected family, said the pain of the riots remains. "Members of our family were burned alive in front of us. Sajjan Kumar died naturally, but we would have found greater peace if he had been executed," Ganga Kaur told ANI.

Atma Singh Lubana, Vice President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), spoke about the legal proceedings against Kumar. He added that Kumar surrendered and was lodged in Tihar Jail on December 31, 2019. "During the previous government, Sajjan Kumar was given a clean chit by the Sessions Court. Our committee had challenged that decision in the High Court. He surrendered and went to Tihar Jail on December 31, 2019, and has remained there since. He made several attempts to secure bail, but was unsuccessful, as we had strong lawyers representing the victims," Lubana told ANI.

Death in Custody and Medical History

On Thursday, Former Congress MP and 1984 Delhi Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar passed away at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital at the age of 84. He was a "known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease," hospital authorities said in a statement.

In a statement, Safdarjung Hospital informed that Kumar was immediately admitted and all resuscitation measures were initiated as soon as he was brought to the hospital at 11:00 am. However, despite all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12:30 pm. "Sajjan Kumar, aged 84 years, was brought to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital by police with altered sensorium around 11:00 am. He was immediately admitted, and resuscitation measures were initiated. Despite providing all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12:30 pm. He was a known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease and had a history of multiple hospital admissions in the past," the statement said.

Decades-Long Legal Battles

Kumar, a three-time parliamentarian, was involved in one of the most prolonged and consequential legal battles in India: the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. For over three decades, Kumar faced multiple criminal cases relating to the violence, with outcomes that swung between acquittals and convictions across different courts.

In the Delhi Raj Nagar area case, relating to the killing of five members of a family and the torching of a gurudwara, the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, overturned a trial court's earlier acquittal and convicted Kumar, sentencing him to life imprisonment. Kumar surrendered and had been in jail since December 2018.

In the Saraswati Vihar murder case, concerning the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984, a trial court had earlier acquitted Kumar. However, on February 25, 2025, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja awarded him a second life imprisonment term, sparing him the death penalty in view of his old age, ailments, and conduct while serving his previous life sentence.

In the case relating to violence in the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas, a Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kumar on January 22 of charges of inciting the killing of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, and the burning of Gurcharan Singh.

On May 26, the Delhi High Court issued a notice on the appeal against the acquittal of former MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar had repeatedly sought bail and relief on medical grounds during his time in prison. (ANI)