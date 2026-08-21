A 23-year-old woman from Faridabad is hospitalized after allegedly being burned with boiling water by her neighbors. The attack reportedly happened after she refused their plan to sell her into marriage with an older man for Rs 3 lakh. The police have initiated an investigation into the allegations of assault, confinement, and forced marriage plot.

A 23-year-old lady from Kureshipur village in Faridabad has alleged that after objecting to being sold for Rs 3 lakh to marry an older man, she was burnt with boiling water and kept in a room for many days. Following serious burn injuries, the woman is presently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her family claims that she suffered injuries to her chest and intimate areas.

According to reports, the incident happened on August 16 at approximately four in the morning. The lady said that when she opposed to their intention to arrange her marriage with an elderly man in payment for Rs 3 lakh, Dharmendra, a neighbour who lives next from her home in Kureshipur, and a woman named Lalita threw boiling water on her.

According to the woman's uncle Pankaj, she had married a Kureshipur resident named Rohit around two years ago. Her maternal grandmother organised the marriage, and she is originally from Tikka Tola Sahapur in Bihar. According to Pankaj, her spouse is employed at a private firm.

According to Pankaj, Dharmendra and Lalita were neighbours who lived across from the woman and regularly went to each other's houses. He asserted that Lalita subjugated the woman through occult rituals. Additionally, he asserted that despite not being officially married, Dharmendra and Lalita lived together as a pair.

Pankaj further said the two had taken the woman into their care around two months ago, telling her that they would treat her like their daughter and eventually arrange her marriage. The woman subsequently divorced her husband around two months ago. She has also mentioned that Dharmendra and Lalita were responsible for her divorce.

The woman went on to say that after living with the couple for around two months, she found out that they intended to sell her to an old guy for Rs 3 lakh. Disagreements started after she said that she disagreed with the arrangement. She said that Dharmendra and Lalita poured boiling water on her around 4 am on August 16, causing severe burns to her chest and private parts.

She said that they kept her cell phone, confined her in a room, and barred her from leaving the house for treatment. Her family reports that she has been taken to the intensive care unit.

Authorities have received information on the case, according to police spokeswoman Yashpal. He stated that the woman will be visited by a police team at the Delhi hospital so that her statement could be recorded. He said that when her statement is recorded, more steps would be taken. The circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries, imprisonment, and the allegations pertaining to the intended marriage are being looked into by the police.