Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde received the 'Global Pride of Maharashtra Award' and the Commonwealth Public Leadership Award in London. He also proposed an International Marathi Literature Festival and visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conferred the 'Global Pride of Maharashtra Award' by Maharashtra Mandal at a cultural function organised in London on Friday.

Proposes Marathi Literature Festival

Addressing the cultural event, Shinde said that an International Marathi Literature Festival should be organised in London in the coming days. “In the coming days, the International Marathi Literature Festival should be organised in London,” Shinde said.

Speaking at the event, Shinde also mentioned his son, Shrikant Shinde, who is already an MS in Orthopaedics and a Member of Parliament and is in London to pursue an MBA at the London School of Economics. “My son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is already an MS in Orthopaedics and a Member of Parliament, is here in London to study for an MBA at the London School of Economics. I went to meet him yesterday,” he said.

Shinde said his son's zeal to learn teaches that people should always keep trying, recalling Babasaheb Ambedkar's teachings on continuous learning and unity. “His zeal to learn teaches us that we should always keep trying, as Babasaheb Ambedkar taught us about continuous learning and unity,” he said.

Pays Homage at Ambedkar's London Residence

Earlier, Shinde visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence in London on Thursday and paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Calling the site a "holy spot", Shinde highlighted Ambedkar's contribution to India's Constitution and said it helped create opportunities for people from disadvantaged and humble backgrounds to rise to the country's highest positions. "When Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was studying, he stayed here. This is a holy spot. He drafted the Constitution through which the poorest of the poor reached top positions," he said.

Receives Commonwealth Public Leadership Award

Meanwhile, on Thursday he received the Commonwealth Public Leadership Award at the British Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Shinde credited the recognition to the work of the Mahayuti government, highlighting initiatives like the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' and 'Shasan Aaplya Dari', which he said have benefited millions of people across Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde is on an official visit to London for three days from September 9-11. (ANI)