The Allahabad High Court stayed the recovery of Rs 6.41 crore in damages imposed on a demolished mosque in Saharanpur. Hearing a plea challenging the demolition, the court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government within three weeks.

Allahabad HC Intervenes in Mosque Demolition Case

The Allahabad High Court has sought a counter-affidavit from the state government within three weeks on a petition challenging the demolition of a mosque located within the Saharanpur District Collectorate premises.

The court has also stayed the recovery of Rs 6.41 crore in damages imposed on the mosque by the City Magistrate, Saharanpur, until further orders.

The court issued notice to respondent no. 2 and directed the state government to file its response within three weeks. The matter was heard by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal in his single-judge bench. The petition has been filed by Mohammad Tanveer Ahmed, Mutawalli of the mosque committee, seeking a direction to restrain further action in connection with the mosque demolition case. The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for October 12.

Background of the Demolition

The Saharanpur Collectorate Mosque was demolished on September 5 following a court order upholding its removal. On September 4, the District Judge's court dismissed the mosque committee's appeal against the City Magistrate's July 17 order directing demolition and imposing compensation of around Rs 6.41 crore over alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Political Reaction

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of "harbouring hatred" for the freedom of religion following the demolition of the Saharanpur mosque in Uttar Pradesh on September 5.

"...When the mosque was constructed, a local Muslim family donated land for both the mosque and the temple. That mosque is a registered Waqf property and enjoys legal protection. The new amendment to the Waqf Act introduced by the PM Modi government is unconstitutional, flawed, and objectionable... If, hypothetically, a structure is built on government land and remains there for 30 years, the occupant acquires rights through adverse possession," he claimed.

"The BJP simply harbours hatred for the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Indian Constitution; that is why mosques have been demolished across the country, in Jaipur and Saharanpur, for instance...", he told reporters.

(ANI)