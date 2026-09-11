India has crossed a major milestone, administering over 80 lakh (8 million) HPV vaccine doses to prevent cervical cancer. The National HPV Vaccination Campaign, launched in Feb 2026, provides free vaccines to 14-year-old adolescent girls.

India has crossed a significant milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 80 lakh (8 million) doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign since its launch in February 2026. According to a press release, the milestone marks the expanding reach of HPV vaccination through the public health system and reinforces India’s commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare for adolescent girls.

Campaign Details and Target

The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in February 2026. Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at Government health facilities. As per the Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, approximately 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds who are expected to benefit from the initiative each year.

State-Wise Progress

As per the release, States and Union Territories have made significant progress in expanding HPV vaccination coverage, with several States achieving complete coverage of their identified target cohorts. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, while Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage. Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.

Uttar Pradesh Leads Vaccinations

Among States, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign. (ANI)