Odisha Vigilance seized ₹14.38 lakh in suspected bribe money from two auditors of the ST & SC Development Dept in Baripada. The cash was found in their vehicle and hotel. They allegedly demanded bribes from school heads for smooth audits.

Vigilance Seizes Over ₹14 Lakh

Acting on a tip- off, the Odisha Vigilance intercepted two auditors of the ST and SC Development Department late last night in Baripada and seized ₹14,38,340 in suspected ill gotten cash. The accused officials were travelling in an official District Welfare Office (DWO) Scorpio vehicle from the DWO office to their temporary residence at Mohapatra Hotel in Roxy Lane after completing audit work.

During the vehicle interception, vigilance teams recovered ₹5,51,510 in cash, stashed in 52 separate envelopes and 20 loose bundles, which the occupants failed to explain satisfactorily. A subsequent search of their hotel rooms unearthed an additional ₹8,86,830, bringing the total seized cash to ₹14,38,340.

Disproportionate Assets Probe Launched

The duo is currently being interrogated to ascertain the exact source of the funds, and simultaneous searches are underway from the disproportionate assets angle at locations connected to them.

Bribe Demanded for Smooth Audits

The auditors had arrived in Baripada to audit the DWO office, followed by reviews of Ashram schools, Sevashrams, high schools, higher secondary schools, and SC/ST hostels. Investigators said the accused had directed headmasters and institutional in-charges to report to Baripada along with school registers and files for the audit.

The vigilance wing had received credible allegations that the auditors were demanding ₹10 per enrolled student as a bribe from school and hostel authorities to ensure smooth audits. After confirming the allegations, the interception was executed.

Further investigations and searches are currently ongoing, according to Odisha Vigilance Director General Y.K. Jethwa. (ANI)