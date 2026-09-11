Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel paid floral tribute at Vanpal Memorial on National Forest Martyrs’ Day. He honoured the sacrifice of forest personnel, providing financial aid to the family of a deceased officer and an injured staff member.

On ‘National Forest Martyrs’ Day’, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Vanpal Memorial in Gandhinagar and paid a floral tribute to the brave forest martyrs on Friday. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali also joined Chief Minister Patel in paying tribute to the forest martyrs.

Every year on September 11, the Government of India observes ‘National Forest Martyrs’ Day’ to honour forest guards, foresters and range forest officers who lost their lives protecting forests and wildlife. The day aims to inspire future generations by remembering their sacrifice and promote greater awareness and commitment towards forest and wildlife conservation among citizens.

CM Honours Gujarat's Fallen Heroes

Patel paid tribute to around 11 forest personnel who have sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife in Gujarat since 1981 and commended their dedication to duty. Recently, Vyara Range Forest Officer Vikasbhai Desai lost his life while preventing the illegal transportation of timber, putting duty before his own safety.

Financial Aid for Personnel

Expressing condolences to his family, the Chief Minister met them at Vanpal Memorial and presented a ₹50 lakh Benevolent Fund as financial assistance. Additionally, the CM felicitated forest personnel Kalubhai Parmar, who was injured in a human-lion conflict on July 6, 2026, and presented him with a ₹2 lakh assistance cheque.

Dignitaries Pay Respects

On the occasion, MLA Rita Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department; RC Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Jaipal Singh, Chairman of the All India Forest Association, Delhi, as well as dignitaries from the Forest Departments of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand, along with a large number of forest personnel, were present. Everyone observed a two-minute silence and paid tribute to the forest martyrs.