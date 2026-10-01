Bigg Boss 20 Breaking News: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted?

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a major mid-week twist as Rhiti Tiwari has reportedly been evicted from the show. In a surprise turn, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were given the power to decide the eviction. The trio reportedly reached a unanimous decision, bringing Rhiti’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house to an unexpected end. 0:00 Bigg Boss 20 Gets A Major Mid-Week Twist 2:00 Uditi, Mahhi & Yung DSA Get Eviction Power 3:00 Rhiti Tiwari Reportedly Chosen For Eviction