Kathmandu Protest After Nepal Floods: Activists Demand Climate Action

Nepal’s devastating August floods have sparked fresh demands for climate justice, with activists protesting at Kathmandu’s historic Darbar Square. Following the disaster that killed more than 1,400 people, protesters called for urgent action to cut global carbon emissions and warned that worsening climate threats could bring even more deadly disasters in the future. In this video: 0:00 – Climate Activists Protest In Kathmandu 1:30 – Protesters Demand Climate Justice After Deadly Floods 2:30 – Activists Warn Of Growing Climate Disaster Risks