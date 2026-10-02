MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 02 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Share this Video

India vs Pakistan hockey delivered a dramatic Asian Games semifinal as India secured a thrilling 4-3 victory to reach the gold medal match. India built a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan fought back to level the match 3-3 before India scored the decisive goal with just four seconds remaining. India’s hockey stars Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sanjay opened up after the dramatic semifinal, discussing the team’s strategy, trust, composure and fight until the final whistle. The Indian team now turns its focus to the Asian Games gold medal match, with players stressing full preparation, teamwork and giving 100 percent regardless of the opponent. Watch the players reflect on the India vs Pakistan hockey semifinal, the late comeback, the final four seconds and India’s push for gold.

Related Video

India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
Now Playing
India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism
Now Playing
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism
Kinnaur Snow Rescue: 12 Mountaineers Safely Return To Nako After -14°C Snowfall
Now Playing
Kinnaur Snow Rescue: 12 Mountaineers Safely Return To Nako After -14°C Snowfall
India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener | 26 Million Trees Planted | Must WATCH!
Now Playing
India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener | 26 Million Trees Planted | Must WATCH!
Prashant Kishor Demands ‘Landslide Reforms’ In Election Commission | Questions BJP
Now Playing
Prashant Kishor Demands ‘Landslide Reforms’ In Election Commission | Questions BJP
Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH
Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection | Viral Video Sparks Row
Now Playing
Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection | Viral Video Sparks Row
Kashi’s Mega Ropeway Takes Shape! Trial Runs Underway In Varanasi
Now Playing
Kashi’s Mega Ropeway Takes Shape! Trial Runs Underway In Varanasi
CJP Targets Election Commission | 48-Hour Resignation Ultimatum to Gyanesh Kumar
Now Playing
CJP Targets Election Commission | 48-Hour Resignation Ultimatum to Gyanesh Kumar
Sikkim Landslide SHOCKS! | Rimbi Village | Houses Wash Away | North East News
Now Playing
Sikkim Landslide SHOCKS! | Rimbi Village | Houses Wash Away | North East News

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Breaking News: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted?
03:41
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20 Breaking News: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted?
Shaan's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special | Tanha Dil Tabha Safar, Chaand Sifarish & More
05:14
Now Playing
Shaan's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special | Tanha Dil Tabha Safar, Chaand Sifarish & More
Bigg Boss 20: House Erupts in Laughter | Entertainment
03:10
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20: House Erupts in Laughter | Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash | Entertainment
03:14
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash | Entertainment

News

India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
06:58
Now Playing
India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
Himalayan Region Landslides: Massive Mountain Collapse in Uttarakhand & Nepal
03:02
Now Playing
Himalayan Region Landslides: Massive Mountain Collapse in Uttarakhand & Nepal
Flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar | Neighbours Reveal Pilot’s UNTOLD SIDE | Must WATCH!
08:01
Now Playing
Flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar | Neighbours Reveal Pilot’s UNTOLD SIDE | Must WATCH!

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
03:02
Now Playing
iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
04:15
Now Playing
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
11:02
Now Playing
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?