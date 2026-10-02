India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final

India vs Pakistan hockey delivered a dramatic Asian Games semifinal as India secured a thrilling 4-3 victory to reach the gold medal match. India built a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan fought back to level the match 3-3 before India scored the decisive goal with just four seconds remaining. India’s hockey stars Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sanjay opened up after the dramatic semifinal, discussing the team’s strategy, trust, composure and fight until the final whistle. The Indian team now turns its focus to the Asian Games gold medal match, with players stressing full preparation, teamwork and giving 100 percent regardless of the opponent. Watch the players reflect on the India vs Pakistan hockey semifinal, the late comeback, the final four seconds and India’s push for gold.