Nepal: Kathmandu Flood ALERT! Bagmati River Overflows | World News

Nepal: Kathmandu Flood ALERT! Bagmati River Overflows
Kathmandu is on high alert as the swollen Bagmati River overflows its banks following persistent heavy rainfall, threatening low-lying riverside communities. Meanwhile, major highways linking Kathmandu with the rest of Nepal—including the Prithvi Highway, BP Highway and Kanti Lokpath—remain blocked by landslides. Long-distance transport vehicles are stranded along the roads as authorities face major disruption across key routes.
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