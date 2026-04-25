SEBI Foundation Day 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Launches ‘Jagrook’ Awareness Campaign

The 38th Foundation Day of SEBI was celebrated in Mumbai, with Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.During the event, the Finance Minister launched the ‘Jagrook’ investor awareness campaign, aimed at educating citizens about safe investing practices and strengthening financial literacy across India.In her address, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of transparency, investor protection, and the role of SEBI in regulating India’s capital markets. 0:00 - Nirmala Sitharama Attends SEBI Foundation Day Event1:00 - 38th Foundation Day Celebrated in Mumbai2:00 - FM Launches ‘Jagrook’ Investor Awareness Campaign

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source