A high household income, such as Rs 3 lakh monthly, does not always guarantee financial freedom. As earnings grow, lifestyle expenses and long-term commitments like housing, school, and car payments also increase. When these decisions are based on two stable incomes, it creates financial pressure and reduces flexibility.

A monthly household income of Rs 3 lakh may sound like a financially comfortable position, but a social media discussion has highlighted why a sizeable salary does not always translate into financial freedom.

Dr Sunny Garg, co-founder of brihas.ai, used the example of a couple earning Rs 1.5 lakh each to explain how higher earnings can gradually become tied to a more expensive lifestyle. Once major financial decisions are made assuming that both salaries will continue indefinitely, even a substantial combined income can begin to feel inadequate.

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Garg pointed to several recurring expenses that can consume a significant portion of such a household's earnings. These can include housing costs of around Rs 60,000–70,000, school fees of Rs 25,000–30,000, vehicle-related expenses, support for parents, investments, subscriptions and spending on weekends and leisure.

The concern, he suggested, is not simply that people are spending excessively. Instead, the financial pressure can arise when multiple long-term commitments are built around the expectation of two regular incomes.

"House decide kiya because do income hai. School choose kiya because do income hai. Car upgrade ki because do income hai. Lifestyle build ki because do income hai," Garg wrote.

He continued, "And suddenly you realise, ₹3 lakh kamane wala household bhi financially free zaroori nahi hai."

The post also questioned the commonly held idea that a larger salary automatically provides greater financial security. Garg suggested that a more meaningful test could be whether a family has enough flexibility to cope if one income is temporarily lost.

"Maybe wealth is not just about increasing what comes in. It is also about building a life that doesn't collapse the moment you stop running," he said.

In another part of the post, Garg wrote, "₹3 lakh/month can look wealthy on paper and still feel surprisingly tight in real life. Because as income grows, often the life built around that income grows too."

He added, "Maybe the real measure of financial freedom isn't just how much you earn-but how much flexibility your life gives you when one income pauses."

The discussion resonated with social media users, with several people sharing experiences involving EMIs, lifestyle inflation and rising monthly commitments. One user wrote, "This is so true."

Another said, "Exactly my Brother in law and sister in law earn more than 2.lakh pm in govt teacher profession but they always cry at month end due to EMIs burden."

A third user commented, "People be buying flats , car ,etc doing SIP and then say that they are not feeling rich. One should know the difference between capital expenditure and revenue expenditure."

The debate ultimately points to a broader personal-finance question: is financial comfort determined by how much a person earns, or by how much freedom remains after meeting all their commitments?