Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praised PM Modi's 25-year administrative journey, slamming Congress for alleged governance failures. He highlighted India's economic rise from 'Fragile Five' status and the upcoming nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year administrative journey while sharply criticising the Congress party for decades of alleged governance failures. The CM outlined the core objectives of the upcoming nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign), drawing inspiration from the administrative framework by PM Modi.

Addressing the media, Haryana CM contrasted the current economic landscape with the pre-2014 era, and recalled a period marked by policy paralysis and deep-seated despair, during which India was categorised among the vulnerable "Fragile Five" economies. He said, “Today, India is demonstrating its strength internally and taking pride in its civilisation, which dates back thousands of years. We are proud that India has joined the ranks of the world's major powers. There was a time when India used to seek technology from the rest of the world.”

India's Military Self-Reliance

Pointing to strategic military displays like "Operation Sankalp," the leadership underscored India's self-reliance in cutting-edge weaponry and tactical technology “During 'Operation Sankalp,' the world witnessed India's prowess in technology and weaponry. Friends, this twenty-five-year journey is not merely recorded on paper; it is a journey of transformation in the lives of crores of Indians,” he said.

Attack on Congress

“The Prime Minister has worked to accord dignity to daughters, women, and mothers. For fifty-five years, those who ruled the country, the Congress, mocked the poor. Whenever elections arrive, the Congress and its allies are rejected. PM Modi has taken up the mantle of empowering the poor, yet Congress leaders continue to hurl insults at him without any substantive issue. The Congress should look within, reflect, and introspect. Merely hurling abuses at Modi ji will not fill their bellies; their bellies remain empty.”

Strengthened Internal Security

The Haryana CM also highlighted major strides in internal security, particularly the clearance of Naxal-affected zones and stated that while more than 200 districts were once crippled by left-wing extremism prior to 2014, those regions have now been successfully liberated from Naxal influence, paving the way for rapid grassroots development and peace. The Haryana CM said, “Our external and internal security has been strengthenend under PM Modi, decisive action was taken to eradicate Naxalism, more than two hundred districts were once considered affected by Naxalism over two hundred districts. This was the situation prior to 2014. Today, these districts are completely free from Naxal influence and are rapidly advancing on the path of peace and development.”

From 'Fragile Five' to Fastest-Growing Economy

Shifting focus to governance and political accountability, the administration launched a sharp critique of the opposition party, accusing past regimes of mocking the underprivileged and failing to deliver decisive governance for over five decades “Before 2014, the country was gripped by an atmosphere of profound despair and utter hopelessness. The government was unable to make decisions, policies were stalled, and India was counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies; the economy was in a state of stagnation. Today, that very same India ranks among the world's fastest-growing major economies,” he added.

Saine further said, “As BJP National President Nitin Gadkari ji stated just yesterday in Delhi while launching the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign), the India that was once labelled one of the 'Fragile Five' amidst an atmosphere of deep despair and gloom has now emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Indian citizens, no matter where they live in the world, can proudly declare that they are citizens of India.”

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: A Modi-Inspired Initiative

The upcoming Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will draw inspiration from the administrative framework established by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, noted for landmark projects like the Narmada water grid, the Gram Jyoti electricity scheme, and the industrial transformation driven by the Vibrant Gujarat initiative. He said, “A 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign) will be conducted across the country and the state from September 17 to October 17. During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi ensured the delivery of water to every household through the Narmada Project. He brought electricity to every village through the Gram Jyoti Yojana and transformed the state into a major hub for investment and industry through the 'Vibrant Gujarat' initiative.”

Haryana CM noted the governemt has established a benchmark of competitive, citizen-centric development for states nationwide “Gujarat's level of development and the administrative model adopted there have set an example of competitive development for other states in the country. The Prime Minister's journey over these 25 years is not merely that of an individual, it is a journey defined by self-confidence,” the Haryana Chief Minister said. (ANI)

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