Industrialist Zavaray Poonawalla has called for government support, including tax and quarantine reforms, to revive India's horse-racing industry. He stated the industry is in a difficult phase and offered personal financial support to lead the revival.

'Not Dying, but in a Difficult Situation'

Industrialist and horse-racing enthusiast Zavaray Poonawalla has called for greater government support to revive India's horse-racing industry, proposing tax and quarantine reforms while seeking faster regulatory clearances to help Indian thoroughbreds compete on the international stage. While speaking with reporters in Pune on Thursday, Poonawalla said Indian horse racing was not "on the verge of dying" but was facing a difficult phase and required financial commitment, new ideas and government support.

“Well, first of all, it's not on the verge of dying, but it is in in difficult situation, and lots can be done. The question is that to do anything nowadays, you have to dig deep into your pocket, you have to give your heart, your brains, and your affection if you want the industry to come back,” Poonawalla said.

“It’s not impossible, it’s very possible. I'm on the crossroad or whether I want to take up the whole burden single-handedly on my head to do that. And if I do take it finally, I will be able to not only make it survive, but do well,” he added.

From Club Viability to International Stage

He said his immediate priority was to ensure racing clubs remain financially viable, offering personal financial support, guidance and new ideas. “My immediate plans are just now to just see that all the clubs remain in a marginal profit, and if one or two clubs are in a loss, they can come out of it with my personal support itself by encouraging them, giving them some guidance,” he said.

Poonawalla said his larger ambition was to take Indian horses to the international stage within three to five years. “We can just bring them and let them go on, or we take them so much ahead that we can take the Indian horse to the international stage. So first step is to improve the profits, which is not difficult. Second step is to then have the horses within three years if or maybe maximum five years to have them international, which is my dream,” he said.

Major Hurdles and Proposed Solutions

Poonawalla identified quarantine restrictions as a major hurdle for Indian horses seeking to compete in leading racing countries. “Yes, there's a quarantine control. So what happens is that we can't go to any country, any big racing country. We can take our horses to small countries, but that doesn't matter. We need to go to America, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, so we need to go to such countries,” he said.

International Quarantine Centre

He proposed developing an international quarantine centre at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. “We may make the Bombay race course into a international quarantine center. So all the Indian horses can go to the Bombay race course and from the Bombay race course in 15 days or even 7 days they'll be able to fly out anywhere,” he said.

Poonawalla estimated the facility could take at least two years to establish. “I think it will take two years at least,” he said.

GST and Betting Reforms

On taxation, Poonawalla argued that GST should be levied on the commission earned by racecourses rather than the entire amount wagered. “Now the GST should be only on the commission that the race course makes. This is the message that needs to go to the government,” he said.

He also said he is prepared to personally fund a legal effort with six racing clubs and six leading legal experts to pursue the issue of betting regulations. “Our case is not over and I'm going to lead that case and with the six clubs, I'm going to have from my own personal expense, six legal luminaries, the best that I can get in India,” he said.

Poonawalla claimed that a change in the tax structure could substantially increase betting volumes and consequently boost prize money and investment in racecourses. “If that happens, the betting will go up according to me 50 times to 100 times. And if that happens, then everyone's salaries will be up, all prize money will be up, race course will be shining and there will be new parking and everything will change,” he said.

A Call for Investment and Government Backing

He also urged the government to view horse racing primarily as a sport. “Look at horses as a sport, not as a gambling den. They have a wrong impression that horse racing is gambling,” he said.

Poonawalla said government intervention could help speed up permissions and regulatory processes. “Very big role to play. Because they can help us in getting a permission at 10 times the speed,” he said.

He said his revival plan would also depend on investment in world-class bloodlines, jockeys, trainers and international networks. “You must have the will to do it. You must have the love, the passion and most important is infuse money , You throw money for the game and you get the best,” Poonawalla said.

He concluded with a strong commitment to his campaign to revive Indian racing. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)