Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid urged the Centre to include the Opposition in consultations for the upcoming BRICS Summit. He stated that India's representation should be for the entire country and not just the government in power.

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday said India's BRICS representation should reflect the entire country and not merely the Union government, urging the Centre to include the Opposition in consultations as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.

'BRICS Represents Half the World's Population'

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid emphasised the importance of BRICS, saying the grouping represents a significant share of the world's population, trade and emerging economic strength. “Everyone understands and recognises the importance of BRICS. When half of the world's population is connected to BRICS, you cannot simply close your eyes and sideline half the population,” Khurshid said.

He said BRICS brings together emerging economies that are expected to play a major role in the global economy, while also representing the interests of smaller developing nations and countries of the Global South. “These are the economies that will be the major economies of this world in the times to come. At the same time, they also represent those who are small nations, smaller countries, the Global South—it represents them as well,” he said.

Khurshid described BRICS as a potential bridge between developed nations and countries on the path of development. “BRICS can also be seen as a bridge—a bridge between the Global North and the Global South, and that bridge is BRICS,” he said, adding that the grouping connects highly developed, developing and emerging economies.

'India's Representation Should Be for Entire Country'

He said India's responsibility has become more significant with the country holding the BRICS chairship this year, adding that the international community is looking towards New Delhi with expectations. “If we live up to this role completely—and today there are expectations of us; the world has expectations from India to fulfil this role, to carry out this role—and today under our presidency, this role becomes even more vital for India. That is why everyone is looking towards India with great expectations,” Khurshid said.

The Congress leader said the BRICS presidency should be treated as a national responsibility and not solely as an initiative of the government in power. “We in the country are in the opposition, we in the opposition hope that this representation is not merely of the government; it belongs to the entire country, to all of India,” he said.

Khurshid added that the Opposition should also be part of India's representation and consultations on the summit. “We, in the Opposition, feel that this is representation of not just the government but the entire India—including Opposition. So, we must be rightly represented. Had they consulted us, it would have been even better. But that is not their policy. But we must make our expectations clear,” he said.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, marking its fourth chairship of the grouping. India's BRICS chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” with a focus on development, sustainability, innovation and the aspirations of the Global South. (ANI)