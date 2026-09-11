Panic erupted at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after a man threw red chilli powder into the eyes of bank employees before fleeing with Rs 4 lakh in cash.

Panic erupted at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after a man threw red chilli powder into the eyes of bank employees before fleeing with Rs 4 lakh in cash. Police managed to track down the accused and recover the entire stolen amount within just 30 minutes.

The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Thursday at an SBI branch in Nagpur, where employees were carrying out their routine work when the accused entered the premises posing as a regular customer.

The man approached the cash counter and suddenly pulled out red chilli powder that he had concealed on himself. He then threw the powder directly at the eyes of the bank employees, leaving them temporarily blinded and struggling to understand what was happening.

CCTV footage captured the bizarre attack. The accused was dressed in a red kurta and black pyjama and had covered his entire face. As he threw the chilli powder, two to three employees can be seen desperately running to safety while the masked man chased them.

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Amid the chaos, the accused seized the opportunity to target the cash counter. He grabbed Rs 4 lakh and immediately fled the bank.

Some bank employees and a security guard attempted to chase the robber. However, he managed to escape through the crowded area before they could catch him.

Bank officials promptly alerted the local police station about the robbery. Police began examining CCTV footage from cameras installed both inside and outside the branch.

The footage helped police identify the accused’s appearance and trace the route he took while escaping. Officers subsequently set up checkpoints in the area and alerted patrol teams to intercept him.

The police operation yielded results within just 30 minutes. Officers successfully tracked down and detained the accused before he could get far.

A search of the accused led to the recovery of the entire Rs 4 lakh allegedly stolen from the bank.

The accused has been arrested and is currently being questioned by police. Further investigation is underway.