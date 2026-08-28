A team of CBI officials appeared before the Calcutta High Court in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The victim's mother, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, was present. The court is scheduled to hear the matter next on September 24.

Court Orders Re-investigation Earlier on May 21, the Calcutta High Court directed an investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and to revisit the issue raised by the family of the victim regarding the RG Kar incident. In an order issued earlier, a bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh stated that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Joint Director (Eastern Zone) of the CBI, shall conduct this investigation.The CBI has been directed to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time dinner was consumed on the night of the incident until the cremation took place the following day. To this end, the CBI is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary. Separate Chargesheet in Financial Case On November 29, 2025, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court. Case Background and Nationwide Protests The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.The incident triggered nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation into the case and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.The victim came to be referred to as "Abhaya" during the protests and subsequent proceedings.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials appeared before the Calcutta High Court on Friday in connection with the ongoing probe into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and mother of the deceased victim, Ratna Debnath, was also present during the proceedings. The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to hear the matter next on September 24.Earlier on May 21, the Calcutta High Court directed an investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and to revisit the issue raised by the family of the victim regarding the RG Kar incident. In an order issued earlier, a bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh stated that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Joint Director (Eastern Zone) of the CBI, shall conduct this investigation.The CBI has been directed to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time dinner was consumed on the night of the incident until the cremation took place the following day. To this end, the CBI is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary.On November 29, 2025, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.The incident triggered nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation into the case and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.The victim came to be referred to as "Abhaya" during the protests and subsequent proceedings.