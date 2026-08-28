Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said former minister B Nagendra resigned in the party's interest to end the controversy over allegations against him. Shivakumar defended Nagendra, calling him a victim and a disciplined leader of the Congress party.

Nagendra resigned to end controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said former minister B Nagendra submitted his resignation in the interest of the party and to prevent embarrassment to the government amid the Opposition's allegations against him.

Shivakumar said Nagendra met him and expressed his willingness to resign, citing the interest of the party and the need to bring an end to the controversy that had affected the Assembly proceedings. "He met me and has expressed his willingness to resign. In the interest of the party, so that the party should not be embarrassed, you should not be embarrassed, and this incident should not continue - because one week of the Assembly session was wasted - with a lot of pain, with sadness and sorrow, he has expressed his intention to resign. For many days, you all were asking many questions. Our Minister Nagendra said he would speak to the media in the evening. After that, he has come and met me now," he said.

Shivakumar defends Nagendra, attacks BJP

The Chief Minister said he was also hurt by Nagendra's decision and defended him against the allegations levelled by the BJP. "So I am also feeling very hurt. A Scheduled Caste person, a person who defeated senior BJP leaders twice and won the election, keeping a matter that is far from the truth in front, the way BJP is doing injustice to the poor people, to Dalits - in this entire country, who has given resignation twice for the same issue, for a false allegation?" he said.

Shivakumar said Nagendra had demonstrated his commitment to the Congress by being willing to sacrifice his position for the party. "As I have always said, for the sake of the party he is committed to any sacrifice. So today he has proved it. I have confidence that he will be cleared of the allegations as soon as possible," he said.

Legal framework and party high command

On the Governor's communication seeking prosecution permission, Shivakumar said he would examine the matter within the legal framework before taking a decision. "The Governor has also written to me for prosecution permission. Many more are yet to come, I have many more to be sent, I will not say all that now. So I will examine what needs to be done within the legal framework, what the law says. Because I cannot do one justice for one person and another justice for another person. The law has to be followed. I will examine everything within the legal framework and take a decision on the prosecution permission," he added.

Shivakumar said he would inform the Congress high command about Nagendra's resignation and a decision would be taken subsequently. "He has expressed it now. I will bring it to the notice of our high command tonight and take a decision in the morning," he said.

Asked whether Nagendra's resignation had been formally accepted, Shivakumar said he had received the resignation but would first inform the party leadership. "He has given it to me, handed it over to my hand. But I also have to inform Delhi, right? I have to inform our high command in the party and then we will take a decision in the morning," he said.

Resignation not a victory for BJP-JDS, says CM

Rejecting the suggestion that Nagendra's resignation amounted to a victory for the BJP-JDS alliance, Shivakumar accused the Opposition of targeting a Dalit leader. "How is it a victory? To oppress a Dalit, by doing oppression, by making a lie... Our Siddaramaiah sir was saying, their house god is lies. BJP and JD(S), their house god is lies. Is that a victory? They wanted to bring him down from his position. Let them be happy, let them rejoice. They did not discuss anything. They did not speak for the farmers. Even when the government came for discussion, they did not allow it," he added.

He said the Opposition should have given notice and participated in a discussion on the allegations instead of disrupting the Assembly proceedings. "I said give a notice, let's discuss what is the issue, what wrong has he done? How much has he eaten, how much has he hit, what has he done - you have to say that, right? There is nothing. Leave it, when the time comes, we will discuss that matter," Shivakumar added.

'A true Congressman'

In a separate remark in English, Shivakumar said Nagendra had officially submitted his resignation to protect the interests of the Congress and described him as a "true Congressman" and a "disciplined leader". "Nagendra has resigned from his position, officially submitted his resignation in the interest of the party. He doesn't want the government and the party to be embarrassed. He is a true Congressman, a disciplined leader. He has sacrificed his position a second time," he said.

Shivakumar further asserted that Nagendra was not connected with the alleged irregularities. "I know the entire case, we have studied. He is in no way connected," he said. (ANI)