CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the start of Kumbh Bhakti Sangam, assuring that all infrastructure works in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the Kumbh Mela will be completed well before the first 'Parvani', despite ongoing development causing inconvenience.

Kumbh Bhakti Sangam Begins

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Kumbh Bhakti Sangam has begun while expressing confidence that all infrastructure and Kumbh-related works will be completed well before the first 'Parvani'.

He said the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik is scheduled for October 31, following which programmes will be conducted according to the dates already announced.

Fadnavis added that the Bhakti Sangam aims to bring together devotional traditions from across the country and represents the spiritual essence of the Kumbh.

"The Kumbh Bhakti Sangam has begun today. Through this Bhakti Sangam, we are showcasing the devotional traditions from across the country. The real significance of the Kumbh is spiritual confluence. Therefore, through this event, we are trying to create a similar confluence of devotion," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Somewhere, today marks the beginning of the Kumbh in the form of devotion, because this is a festival of devotion," he said.

Development Works and Preparations

The Chief Minister acknowledged that people are currently facing inconvenience due to the large number of development works being undertaken simultaneously in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He assured residents that the ongoing projects would transform the face of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar once completed.

"All the Kumbh-related works are progressing rapidly. There are some difficulties, and we are working to resolve them. It is also true that people are facing inconvenience because of these works," Fadnavis said.

Moreover, Fadnavis said there was no overall lack of coordination but acknowledged delays by Mahanagar Gas in carrying out some works. He said he had personally intervened and instructed the agency to complete connections in an area before moving to another location.

The Maharashtra CM also said the projects were being executed transparently and noted that a recent tender was awarded at 36 per cent below the estimated cost. He stressed that lower costs would not compromise quality.

Confidence in Timely Completion

"There is certainly a deadline. Ultimately, so much work has to be completed in such a short period that even if the work is carried out rapidly, some work will remain until the very end," Fadnavis said.

"But I am confident that all this work will be completed well before the Kumbh Mela begins and well before the first Parvani, when we start preparing the Sadhugram," he added.

Fadnavis said saints and seers would mark the spiritual beginning of the Kumbh, while the government had initiated administrative preparations for the mega religious gathering.