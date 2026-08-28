Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced a 50% increase in the hardship allowance for police personnel. He said priority will be given to the financial needs of the police and an anti-rowdyism force will be formed to ensure public safety.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the state government will increase the hardship allowance of police personnel by 50%, on the lines of some neighbouring states. He was speaking at an event at Manik Shah Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Friday.

Focus on Police Welfare

"Priority will be given first to the financial needs of the police. The Home Department will provide all the facilities needed by the police," he said.

CM Lauds Police Dedication and NSG Training

"Thanks to the NSG, which trains our police to protect us. Protecting good people and punishing bad people is also dharma. All of you are doing this duty very faithfully. When there is unrest in society and law and order worsens, you come forward to protect the honest. The National Security Guard is passing on its strength to our state police. The training received from the NSG must be used properly. It should be used to protect the state and its people. NSG training will increase our police's abilities and make them more skilled," he said.

He said Karnataka Police is known for "efficiency, effectiveness, and dedication to duty".

"True service is repaying the debt to the society in which we were born. You are doing that work very well. In difficult times, you risk your lives and fight to protect the state. Our police are the followers of law, the protectors of law. Thirty-five years ago, when I was the minister in charge of prisons related to the Home Department, I gained a lot of information. You work day and night. In some unfortunate incidents, there have been examples of us politicians blaming you. Through your loyalty and honesty, what is important is to protect the country's integrity, unity, and peace," he said.

Urban Development and Security in Bengaluru

"A soldier is at the border. A policeman is inside the border. If you are there, society will be peaceful and happy. You are serving the country. We are proud of you....Cyber crimes are increasing. We are using technology to control this."

The Chief Minister noted that high-rise buildings are increasing in Bengaluru city. "Bengaluru is a world-famous city. The necessary space should be provided to build helipads on the high-rise buildings in the city....Our government will permit within the legal framework," he said.

"Some of the world's best companies are operating here. The reason for all this is trust and confidence. They have come here trusting us. It is our duty to protect them. The Home Department and Police Department are already doing that work effectively together," he said.

New Anti-Rowdyism Force Announced

He said it is the government's duty to provide better housing facilities for police and reduce the pressure on them.

"In every district of the state, including Bengaluru city, we have already started the process of forming an anti-rowdyism force under the leadership of IPS officers. The teams will not bow to any political pressure and will work to ensure public safety and maintain peace in society," he said. (ANI)