Pune Rural ATS arrested history-sheeter Bhauso Mahadik in Uruli Kanchan after a tip-off. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and two sickles were seized from his possession. Mahadik faces charges under the Arms Act and has a prior case.

The Pune Rural Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained a history-sheeter at Uruli Kanchan in Haveli taluka and seized a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two sickles from his possession. The total value of the seized weapons is estimated at Rs 51,200.

According to police, the Pune Rural ATS team on Wednesday was collecting information within the jurisdiction of Uruli Kanchan Police Station when Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors Nilesh Kadam and Mahesh Gaikwad received a tip-off that a person carrying a country-made pistol was waiting near Sadanand Bakery on the Uruli Kanchan-Dalimb Road.

Arrest and Seizure Details

Acting on the information, the ATS team rushed to the spot and detained Bhauso alias Bhawadya Bhagwan Mahadik (34), a resident of Khude Vasti, Dalimb Road, Daund taluka, and originally from Shindawane in Haveli taluka, as he was allegedly preparing to flee. During the search, the police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two sickles from his possession.

Legal Action and Criminal History

A case has been registered against Mahadik at Uruli Kanchan Police Station for allegedly possessing firearms illegally and without a valid licence under Sections 3, 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the police, Mahadik is a history-sheeter, and a previous case has been registered against him at Yavat Police Station. The earlier case relates to an incident in which he allegedly gathered with five accomplices near the ITI area of Bori Bhadak and assaulted a person, causing serious injuries. The case is currently being heard in the Daund court.

Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, police are investigating the purpose for which Mahadik was allegedly carrying the weapons and whether they were intended to be used in any criminal activity. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Tarde of Uruli Kanchan Police Station.

ATS Team and Future Actions

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and Additional Superintendent of Police, Baramati Division, Ganesh Biradar. The ATS team included Assistant Police Inspector Dattajirao Mohite, Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors Mahesh Gaikwad and Nilesh Kadam, and personnel Ravindra Jadhav, Mohsin Shaikh, Omkar Shinde and Jalindar Mulik.

The Pune Rural ATS has stated that effective action will continue against individuals illegally possessing weapons, those involved in the sale of narcotic substances, and elements involved in creating fear and promoting criminal activities in society. (ANI)