Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed Congress MLAs to attend the Assembly session and raise local issues, warning their performance would impact re-election. He criticized the opposition BRS for disrupting the house and for inappropriate conduct.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed all Congress MLAs to attend the ongoing Assembly session and raise the local issues in their respective Assembly Constituencies.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held on Thursday, the Chief Minister thanked all the legislators for their unwavering support during 1,000 days of governance.

The CM said that all the legislators should be present in the house during the debates. The legislators were given a big mandate in the last elections, and everyone has to work hard to succeed politically in the future.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that every Congress MLA’s performance will determine the success of the party, and their conduct will influence the chances of winning a second term in the next elections.

Revanth Reddy Slams Opposition BRS

The Chief Minister also commended the legislators for strongly countering the opposition's conspiracy and exposing their plot against the government to the public.

"The opposition BRS conspired to disrupt the assembly session. Even after losing power, the BRS refused to shed their arrogance. The opposition leaders abused police officials and also public representatives verbally," he said, as per the CMO.

The CM charged that the BRS leaders behaved inappropriately towards officials and caused embarrassment by taking off their T-shirts in the presence of female officers.

"The use of highly objectionable language to abuse the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was uncalled for. The BRS also insulted the Dalit community by “purifying" the ground where Dalits had walked at KCR farmhouse," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy took a dig at BRS leaders, Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy, for working against the Congress, which had given them a political life.

The CM ridiculed KTR’s political motives.

Call for Nationwide Caste Census

Referring to the Census, the Chief Minister stressed that the Congress should mount pressure on the Centre to adopt the Telangana model and conduct a caste census alongside the general census.

“The caste census conducted by Telangana is a role model for the country, and it is the achievement of the state.”

Concerns Over Voter Deletion

CM Revanth Reddy took serious note of the deletion of the votes in the SIR and instructed all the legislators to protect the voting rights of the people.

The Chief Minister pointed out that 15 crore adult voter names have gone missing across the country. (ANI)