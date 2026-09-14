IIT (BHU) in Varanasi has added two new buses to its fleet to provide better, safer, and more convenient transportation for students. The buses were inaugurated by the Director, who highlighted the institute's focus on improving campus facilities.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (BHU), Varanasi, has procured two new buses to provide improved, safe, and convenient transportation facilities to its students.

Inauguration Ceremony

The two buses were formally inaugurated by the Director, IIT(BHU), Professor Amit Patra, on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Student Activity Centre (SAC), IIT(BHU). Speaking on the occasion, the Director emphasized the importance of providing safe, efficient, and accessible transportation facilities for students. He stated that the Institute is committed to continuously strengthening and enhancing campus facilities in line with the needs and requirements of its students. The addition of the two new buses will facilitate student mobility and further strengthen the transportation system on the campus.

The event was attended by Registrar, Sumit Kumar Biswas; Dean (Faculty Affairs), Prof. NK Mukhopadhyay; Dean (Students’ Affairs), Prof. Rajesh Kumar; Associate Dean (Students’ Affairs), Prof. Medha Jha; Chief Proctor, Prof. Sanjay Singh; Chairman, CoW, Prof. Rakesh Kumar Singh; PIC-Admin, Prof. Ranjit Mahanty; Prof. In-Charge-TPO, Prof. Sushant Kumar Srivastava; Co-In-Charge-TPO, Surya Dev Yadav; Vice President (Students’ Parliament); Deputy Registrar (Faculty Affairs), Sudhanshu Shukla; Deputy Registrar (RISE & Office of the Dean, Resource & Alumni), Devendra Pratap; Assistant Registrar (Budget), Pradeep Dubey, along with other officers, faculty members, and staff of the Institute.

Enhancing Campus Convenience

The newly inducted buses will be deployed to cater to the transportation requirements of students. The Institute is confident that this initiative will significantly enhance the convenience and accessibility of intra-campus transportation for the student community and contribute towards a more efficient and student-centric campus environment.