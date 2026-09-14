The BJP won the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and leads in Rajasthan's urban local body polls. Congress secured a majority in Bikaner, while independents have emerged as key players in several other civic bodies, including Jodhpur and Ajmer.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the leading party in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates have emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority. Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards have been declared so far. The BJP has won 78 wards, while the Congress has secured 53 seats and independent candidates have won 15 wards. The final picture in the four remaining wards will be clear after re-polling at five booths due to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EVM Issues Force Re-polling

Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak said the EVM results could not be retrieved from booths in Ward 9 (Booth No. 111), Ward 18 (Booth No. 235), Ward 25 (Booth No. 343), and Ward 34 (Booth Nos. 477 and 484). He said the results of these booths have been kept on hold after engineers failed to retrieve the data, and the matter has been referred to the State Election Commission. The re-polling may be conducted on September 16 after approval from the commission.

Nayak said, "In some wards, EVMs faced technical issues and results could not be retrieved. These cases have been referred to the State Election Commission, and further action will be taken according to its directions. A technical report will be submitted and further action will be taken based on the report."

State-Wide Results

Across Rajasthan, counting has been completed in eight out of the 10 municipal corporations. The BJP is set to form boards in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bhilwara, while the Congress has secured a clear majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation. In Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar and Pali municipal corporations, independent candidates are expected to play a decisive role in government formation. In Pali and Ajmer, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party, while in Bharatpur, independent candidates have performed strongly. Jodhpur has witnessed a close contest with BJP and Congress securing an equal number of seats, making independents crucial for board formation.

Performance in Councils and Committees

In the 252 municipal councils, the BJP is leading in 149 bodies, while the Congress has an edge in 95 and independents have taken the lead in eight bodies.

In the 47 municipal committees where counting is underway, the BJP is ahead in 21, Congress in 17, and independent candidates are leading in nine bodies.

Overall Ward Tally

According to the latest ward-wise tally, the BJP has won 3,646 wards across Rajasthan, Congress has secured 3,110 wards, while other candidates have won 2,164 wards. The results are expected to determine the composition of local governing bodies across Rajasthan.