BJP MP Ravi Kishan said those who 'looted' public money will be held accountable after the ED questioned TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for 11 hours in the primary school jobs scam. Banerjee stated he would not 'cower down' to the agency's probe.

'Looters will be held accountable': BJP's Ravi Kishan

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for nearly 11 hours in the alleged primary school jobs scam case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday asserted that those who have "looted" public money will be held accountable.

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Speaking to ANI, he said that no one involved in wrongdoing would be spared. "A lot has happened in the last 15 years. They ruled Bengal and lived like kings. The government will not spare anyone who has done wrong. If you have misused or looted public money, you have to be accountable for that. This is not the old India before 2014. This is the new India. PM Modi has created it," Kishan said.

His remarks came amid the ED's questioning of Abhishek Banerjee on Monday in the alleged primary school jobs scam case. He said that the probe agency questioned him for 11 hours.

'I won't cower down': Abhishek Banerjee

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Banerjee said that he would not cower down and would appear before the ED if he is summoned in the future. The TMC leader also slammed the BJP, accusing it of breaking the regional party and indulging in post-poll violence.

"I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," Banerjee said.

Background of the ED Probe

Earlier this month, the TMC MP was summoned and asked to appear before the central agency to join the ongoing investigation.

The summons was part of the ED's probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers, which has been under scrutiny for suspected financial misconduct and procedural violations.

The move comes five months after ED's Kolkata zonal office in January this year attached immovable properties having a total value of approximately Rs 57.78 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) Assistant Teacher Recruitment Scam (Classes IX to XII). (ANI)