West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Army personnel. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary observed 'Tree Protection Day' by tying rakhis to trees, and HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended greetings on the occasion.

Adhikari celebrates 'Bond of Nationalism' in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday tied rakhis to Indian Army personnel and also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with NCC cadets during the Rakhi Utsav at Nazrul Mancha in Dhakuria. The Department of Youth Services and Sports, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, organised the ceremony themed 'Rashtrabader Bandhan' (Bond of Nationalism).

Adhikari said the sacred thread of Rakhi represents love, cultural heritage and unbroken unity. He also participated in Raksha Bandhan celebrations across the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency. The programme also paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore and other national icons. Adhikari said the celebrations drew inspiration from Tagore's vision of Rakhi as an instrument of solidarity.

In a post on X, CM Adhikari wrote, "The sacred thread of Rakhi is a timeless symbol of love, cultural heritage and unbroken unity. Deeply honoured to participate in the grand Rakhi Bandhan Utsav 2026 held at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, as well as join the vibrant celebrations across the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, celebrating the enduring bond of fraternity alongside sisters, daughters and Police personnel who tied the sacred thread."

"The Department of Youth Services and Sports, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, organised the auspicious ceremony themed 'Rashtrabader Bandhan' (Bond of Nationalism) at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. We paid tribute to Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore and our venerable National icons and shared the joy of Rakhi with dedicated dignitaries, artists, and citizens. Drawing inspiration from Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore's historic vision of Rakhi as an instrument of solidarity, we pledged to uphold our cultural legacy, strengthen societal brotherhood and dedicate ourselves to the service of the Nation," he added.

The sacred thread of Rakhi is a timeless symbol of love, cultural heritage and unbroken unity. Deeply honoured to participate in the grand Rakhi Bandhan Utsav 2026 held at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, as well as joined the vibrant celebrations across the Bhabanipur Assembly… pic.twitter.com/XVV8qhyb3d — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 28, 2026

Bihar marks 'Tree Protection Day'

In Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended a state-level Tree Protection Day programme organised by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Rajdhani Vatika. As part of the programme, trees were tied with rakhis to spread the message of environmental conservation. Choudhary said trees are the foundation of protection for human life, the environment and future generations, and urged people to protect trees and plant more saplings.

"On the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan, today at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna, the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organised a state-level "Tree Protection Day" where trees were tied with rakhis to spread the message of environmental conservation," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"Trees are the foundation of protection for our lives, environment, and future generations. Let us, on this Raksha Bandhan, fulfil our responsibility towards nature by resolving to protect trees and plant as many saplings as possible," he added.

रक्षाबंधन के पावन अवसर पर आज पटना स्थित राजधानी वाटिका में पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग द्वारा आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय "वृक्ष सुरक्षा दिवस" में वृक्षों को राखी बांधकर पर्यावरण संरक्षण का संदेश दिया। वृक्ष हमारे जीवन, पर्यावरण और आने वाली पीढ़ियों की सुरक्षा के आधार हैं।… pic.twitter.com/G0F8F9NGZE — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 28, 2026

On the occasion, Choudhary also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings and said that the sacred thread symbolises affection and blessings. "I pray to God that happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy always remain in the lives of all our sisters. Heartfelt wishes for Raksha Bandhan to all the residents of the state," he said.

Himachal CM extends greetings

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended his greetings on Raksha Bandhan. Women from different walks of life tied rakhi threads on his wrist.

आज प्रदेश के अलग-अलग अंचलों से आई बहनों ने स्नेहपूर्वक रक्षा सूत्र बाँधा। इस रक्षा सूत्र के लिए सभी बहनों का बहुत आभार एवं प्रणाम। हमारी संस्कृति में तीज-त्योहार, उत्सव भर नहीं, जीवन-मूल्यों को पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी आगे बढ़ाने के अवसर भी हैं। बहनों का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मेरे लिए… pic.twitter.com/TrK3dZEBdq — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 28, 2026

"Today, sisters who came from various regions of the state affectionately tied rakhi threads. I express my deepest gratitude and salutations to all the sisters for this rakhi thread. In our culture, festivals and celebrations are not merely occasions of joy; they are also opportunities to pass down life values from one generation to the next. The affection and blessings of the sisters serve as a continuous source of inspiration for me, imbued with a deep sense of kinship," he said in a post on X. (ANI)