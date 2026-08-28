Sukhwinder Singh, a 30-year-old engineer from Una, Himachal Pradesh, is missing in Nepal after devastating floods. Working at the Trishuli Hydropower Project-1, his family lost contact and has travelled to Nepal to search for him.

A 30-year-old engineer from Himachal Pradesh's Una district has gone missing in Nepal following the devastating floods and natural calamity that hit parts of the neighbouring country, officials said on Friday.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Ward No. 8 of Mehatpur-Basdehra Municipal Council, has reportedly been untraceable since the floods and ensuing devastation in Nepal. He is the son of Hussain Lal.

Family Loses Contact

According to information available with the district administration, Sukhwinder had been living in Nepal for employment and was working as an engineer at the Trishuli Hydropower Project-1. His family lost contact with him following the natural disaster. Despite repeated attempts to reach him, his phone could not be reached, raising concerns over his safety.

Family members have reportedly travelled to Nepal and are making efforts to trace him and gather information about his whereabouts. Communication networks in several affected areas have also been severely disrupted, making it difficult to establish contact with people stranded or missing there.

Authorities Take Action

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said the administration had received information regarding Sukhwinder's disappearance and had shared the details with the Centre. The district administration has also appealed to families in Una whose relatives were in Nepal during the natural disaster and have not yet been able to establish contact with them to share their details with the authorities.

Officials said the administration was coordinating with the concerned authorities and collecting information from affected families to facilitate assistance and trace missing persons.

Devastating Impact of Floods

Meanwhile, according to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief Update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 7 pm local time on Friday, 579 bodies have been recovered so far, while 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The number of people missing has also climbed to 1,924. (ANI)