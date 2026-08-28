BJP's BY Vijayendra demanded the return of Rs 185 crore from the Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the exposure of 'big sharks'. He questioned Nagendra's re-induction and criticised the govt's handling of drought and an officer's suicide.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Friday demanded that the entire Rs 185 crore illegally transferred from the Valmiki Development Corporation must be returned to its account and the real face of the 'big sharks' behind the scam must be exposed.

Vijayendra said BJP's fight in the case was not limited to the resignation of former minister Nagendra and that the money meant for the development of oppressed communities must be fully returned to the corporation.

Valmiki Corporation Scam: BJP Demands Full Recovery

"Our fight in the Rs 185 crore illegal transfer case of Valmiki Development Corporation is not limited to the resignation of Minister Nagendra alone. The money reserved for the development of oppressed communities must be fully returned to the Valmiki Development Corporation's account. The masks of the big 'sharks' behind this illegal act must be removed, and the truth must come out completely," he said.

He further said the full account of the Rs 185 crore transferred illegally from Valmiki Corporation has not yet been found. "The Enforcement Directorate's investigation and its statement revealed several aspects of misuse of funds, including the purchase of gold, purchase of liquor, and bar bills. Therefore, the government must give a clear answer as to where this money has gone, who has taken it, and who is behind it," he said.

Vijayendra added, "Resignation of the minister is one issue, but bringing back the corporation's money and using it for the development of oppressed communities is an even more important issue. Our fight will not stop until the entire Rs 185 crore is credited to the corporation's account."

"We had earlier said that big sharks are involved in this case. There is also widespread discussion that kickbacks have been paid to the Congress high command. The truth of these allegations must come out through investigation. Legal action must be taken against whoever is involved, no matter how influential they are," he further added.

Nagendra's Re-induction Questioned

Vijayendra also questioned the re-induction of former minister B. Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet, asking why he was brought back without a complete clean chit in the case. "It is nowhere clear that former minister B. Nagendra has got a complete clean chit in the case. Even then, what was the need to hastily re-induct him into the cabinet again? There is also discussion that Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar themselves were not interested in re-inducting Nagendra into the cabinet," he said.

He further questioned whether Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Former CM Siddaramaiah were interested in Nagendra's re-induction and asked whose pressure led to the decision. "Then whose pressure was there on the Chief Ministers? Did that pressure come from the Congress high command itself? The government must answer these questions. The investigation must clear doubts as to whether the Congress high command also has a role in the case," he said.

Justice Demanded for Deceased Officer's Family

Vijayendra also raised the issue of the family of Chandrashekhar, an officer from Shivamogga who belonged to the Bhovi community and died by suicide. He alleged that the deceased officer's family had not received proper compensation or other benefits, including provident fund dues. "It has been many days since an honest officer from Shivamogga, belonging to the Bhovi community, Chandrashekhar, committed suicide, but his family has not been given proper compensation. Even other benefits, including PF, that should come to his family have not yet been received," he said.

"Officers come and go, but the government has not taken the responsibility of giving justice to the deceased officer's family. This once again proves that the Congress government has no humanity. Immediate suitable compensation must be given to Chandrashekhar's family. All legal benefits that should come to his family must be provided without delay," he further added.

Government Criticised on Drought Management

The BJP state president also criticised the Karnataka government's handling of drought management, alleging that several eligible taluks, including those in Shivamogga, had not been considered for declaration as drought-hit areas. "Even while the state is facing drought, the state government is acting casually in declaring taluks. Names of eligible taluks of many districts, including Shivamogga, have not been considered. Only some taluks have been declared in haste, and no action has been taken regarding most districts," he said.

Vijayendra questioned whether the state government was submitting a proper and realistic report to the Centre on the drought situation. "It is doubtful whether the state government is submitting a proper and realistic report to the central government regarding drought. If a proper report is submitted to the Centre, the actual situation of the state will become clear. But even in the matter of drought management, the Congress government is repeatedly faltering," he further added.

He alleged that the government had failed to provide adequate compensation to drought-hit areas, assistance to farmers and take necessary measures to address the situation. He said, "The government has failed to provide suitable compensation to drought-hit areas, help to farmers and take necessary measures."

"The BJP's fight will continue uninterrupted until the Rs 185 crore of Valmiki Corporation is returned, until the truth behind everyone behind the illegal act is revealed, and until justice is served to Chandrashekhar's family," he said. (ANI)