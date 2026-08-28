Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced several women-centric initiatives on Raksha Bandhan, including modern high-tech toilets, free bus travel for women over 60, dedicated Pink e-Buses, and an increased loan limit for self-employment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the development of modern, high-tech toilets across the state, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and dignity of women. "These facilities will be equipped with modern amenities and will give special attention to cleanliness, privacy, security and the essential needs of women."

The Chief Minister said that the dignity and respect of women are among the state government's highest priorities. "Modern and safe facilities will be developed at major public places, markets, tourist destinations and other important locations to ensure a more convenient and dignified environment for women."

Key Announcements for Women's Welfare

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced a major benefit for women, stating that the existing facility of free travel in Roadways buses for senior citizens above the age of 65 will now be extended to women from the age of 60. "This will provide a greater number of elderly women in the state with safe and convenient transportation."

The Chief Minister further announced that, of the 137 electric buses allotted to Uttarakhand under the Prime Minister's e-Bus Service, 10 of the 100 buses to be operated in Dehradun will be dedicated as Pink e-Buses for women. He said the initiative would be expanded in phases to other parts of the state to provide more women with safe and convenient public transport.

In another significant step towards the economic empowerment and self-reliance of women, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the concessional bank loan limit under the Women Self-Employment Scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. He said the government is continuously working to provide women with the capital needed to start their own ventures and enable them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

CM Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

CM Dhami participated in a Raksha Bandhan celebration organised at Chakarpur Stadium, where he inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Women present at the event tied rakhi on the Chief Minister's wrist as a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister greeted all the women and extended his heartfelt wishes to them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the day was deeply auspicious and emotional for him. He said that the love and affection of his sisters constantly inspire him to serve the people and give him the strength and energy to work even harder for the welfare of the state.

The Chief Minister said that Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a rakhi, but also a celebration of the unbreakable bond of love, trust and responsibility between brothers and sisters. "When people pledge to fulfil their responsibilities towards one another and stand together through happiness and hardship, their relationships grow stronger."

He said that this bond, symbolising a sister's affection and a brother's commitment, has for centuries strengthened families, society and values in Indian culture. He said that Raksha Bandhan also reminds people of their duties and responsibilities towards society and conveys the message of respect for women.

Quoting the ancient belief that where women are respected, divinity resides, the Chief Minister said that a brother considers the honour, safety and well-being of his sister as his duty. "With the same spirit, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes for the dignity, empowerment and self-reliance of women."

Government's Commitment to Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to women in government policies and schemes since 2014. He said that women's empowerment has not been limited to slogans but has been translated into effective programmes on the ground, creating greater opportunities for women to progress.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, women have been connected with the banking system, while the Mudra Yojana has provided them with access to capital for self-employment and entrepreneurship." He said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided gas connections to crores of women, helping make their kitchens smoke-free.

"Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets have been constructed in households across the country, helping protect the dignity and honour of women" He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also strengthened women's political participation by taking a significant step towards ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

State-Level Initiatives in Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are also being made in Uttarakhand to empower women and make them self-reliant. "Through the Nanda Gaura Yojana, the government supports daughters from birth to education. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 11,000 is provided at the birth of a girl child, while Rs 51,000 is provided after she passes Class 12."

He said that under the Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme, kits containing useful items for mothers and newborns are being provided after childbirth. "The 181 Women Helpline and One Stop Centres are also providing women with safety and assistance. The state government has ensured 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government services." He also noted that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Fostering Economic Self-Reliance and Leadership

The Chief Minister said that the government's objective is not merely for women to become beneficiaries of government schemes, but to move ahead and take leadership roles in every field and become job providers. "With this vision, self-help groups in the state are being provided with interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to help women start businesses and strengthen their economic position."

He said that the Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana is providing market access to products made by women, with dedicated centres being established across all development blocks. "The government has also decided to establish 13 centres in Dehradun for the sale of products from all 13 districts of Uttarakhand."

He said that women in the state are producing high-quality products even under challenging circumstances, and demand for their products is increasing not only across India but also internationally. The Chief Minister said that 3.09 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis, marking a new milestone in the field of women's empowerment.

He urged the women to now move beyond becoming Lakhpati Didis and set their sights on becoming Crorepati Didis, assuring them that the government would stand firmly by their side in this journey. He said that the Lakhpati Didi initiative is not merely a government scheme but a symbol of women's growing confidence and self-reliance.

"The government's objective is to ensure that women progress in every field and set new milestones."

A Brother's Promise

The Chief Minister said, "As a brother, I will always fulfil my responsibilities with complete honesty." He added that serving mothers and sisters remains his highest priority and that he feels proud to serve the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as a brother and son of its mothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that until every sister in Uttarakhand is treated with dignity, empowered and made self-reliant, the state government will continue to work with the same commitment for the progress of the state and the empowerment of women. (ANI)