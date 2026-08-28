Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of a "deliberate conspiracy" to defame the Nashik Kumbh Mela with corruption claims, stating all project details are public and that the allegations are a strategy to tarnish Hindu faith.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused Congress of attempting to tarnish the image of the upcoming Sinhasth Mahakumbh in Nashik by repeatedly levelling corruption allegations against the ongoing preparations, describing the claims as part of a "deliberate conspiracy" to defame the Kumbh Mela.

Fadnavis Hits Back at Corruption Allegations

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Sinhasth Mahakumbh Bhakti Sangam in Nashik, Fadnavis said all Kumbh-related projects have already been made public and are available in the public domain. "All the projects have already been made public. There is not a single project kept hidden. Everything is available in the public domain. They should check all of it," Fadnavis said.

His remarks came in response to allegations of large-scale corruption in Kumbh-related works and a demand by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan that detailed project reports of the works be made public.

Fadnavis accused those making the allegations of deliberately trying to create doubts among people. "Those who have corruption in their minds and whose conduct involves corruption are coming here every day and alleging corruption. This is a deliberate conspiracy, a strategy to repeatedly make such allegations so that the Kumbh Mela is defamed," he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that a similar strategy had been adopted in connection with the Ram Temple issue, claiming that allegations were repeatedly amplified to create confusion among people. "Now, the same strategy is being adopted here wherever there is Sanatan and Hindu faith; allegations are repeatedly made, lies are spread, and confusion is created in people's minds. But no matter how much confusion they try to create, the public knows everything," Fadnavis said.

Acknowledges Public Inconvenience, Assures Progress

On the ongoing Kumbh-related infrastructure works, Fadnavis acknowledged that citizens were facing inconvenience due to several projects being undertaken simultaneously, but said the government was working to resolve the difficulties. "I want to tell the people of Nashik that because a large number of works are being undertaken simultaneously, there are some difficulties at present. But once these works are completed, we will certainly transform the face of Nashik," he said.

Addressing concerns over coordination between agencies, Fadnavis said there was no lack of coordination, but acknowledged delays in work undertaken by Mahanagar Gas had created some difficulties. He said he had personally held a meeting with the agency and instructed it to complete connections in one area before moving to another.

Fadnavis also said the government was working to complete the Kumbh-related works well before the first Parvani and before preparations for the Sadhugram begin. "There is certainly a deadline. Ultimately, so much work has to be completed in such a short period that even if the work is carried out rapidly, some work will remain until the very end. But I am confident that all this work will be completed well before the Kumbh Mela begins and well before the first Parvani, when we start preparing the Sadhugram," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's claim of transparency in the tendering process, saying a recently awarded tender was 36 per cent below the estimated cost.

Bhakti Sangam Inaugurated

Fadnavis was in Nashik to inaugurate the Sinhasth Mahakumbh Bhakti Sangam, which seeks to showcase devotional traditions from different parts of the country. "The real significance of the Kumbh is spiritual confluence. Through this event, we are trying to create a similar confluence of devotion. This is the beginning we have made today," he said.

He added that the formal flag-hoisting ceremony for the Kumbh would be held on October 31, following which programmes would proceed according to the announced schedule.

The Chief Minister said the Bhakti Sangam marked the beginning of the Kumbh preparations in the form of devotion, while the government was simultaneously working on infrastructure and administrative arrangements for the mega religious gathering. (ANI)